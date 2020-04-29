Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $82.70. 1,552,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

