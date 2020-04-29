Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

