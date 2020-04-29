Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.56. 5,836,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average is $278.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

