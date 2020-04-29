Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 379,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,070. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

