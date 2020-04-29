Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

