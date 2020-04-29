Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,991. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.