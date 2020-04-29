Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $634,765.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and $634,765.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000468 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

