Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,036. The company has a market cap of $133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

