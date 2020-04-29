Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

