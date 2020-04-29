Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 217,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

