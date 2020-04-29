Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.07. 48,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,210. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,934. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 310,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.