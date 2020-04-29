Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,465. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Veritiv news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at $651,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

