Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 156,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 495,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,732,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,952. The company has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

