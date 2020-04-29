Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

