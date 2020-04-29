Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

VET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 61,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $585.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.26%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.12%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

