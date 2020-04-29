Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Price

News articles about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NBL traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,839,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

