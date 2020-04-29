VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Down 11.6% in April

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:VFC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

