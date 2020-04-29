Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 305,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

