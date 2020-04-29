VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,887.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $18,887.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

