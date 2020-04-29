Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $189.00 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

