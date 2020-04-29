Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Short Interest Update

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 68,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

