Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Vistra Energy worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.