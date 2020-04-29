Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,534 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.