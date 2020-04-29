Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €132.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.58 ($191.37).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €7.30 ($8.49) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €133.32 ($155.02). 2,030,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.48.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

