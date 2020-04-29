Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNO traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 528,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.