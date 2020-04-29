Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

