Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

