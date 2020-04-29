Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. 16,156,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,207,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

