Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 385,807 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.