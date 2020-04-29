Warburg Research Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €230.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 154.93% from the company’s previous close.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.72 ($200.84).

Shares of WDI stock traded down €7.38 ($8.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €90.22 ($104.91). The company had a trading volume of 8,740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.47. Wirecard has a one year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

