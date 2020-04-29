WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

ETR:WSU traded up €3.10 ($3.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €37.05 ($43.08). 26,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.60. WashTec has a 52-week low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a 52-week high of €72.70 ($84.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The company has a market cap of $481.09 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

