WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $23,817,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $4,595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

