Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $65.38 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,381,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 51.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,991 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.