Wedbush Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 882,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $346,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,390 shares of company stock valued at $15,092,306. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burda Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,291,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after buying an additional 4,794,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 326.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

