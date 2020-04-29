Wedbush Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $145.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,888. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,112 shares of company stock worth $26,502,362. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

