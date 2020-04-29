Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

4/9/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

4/1/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 54,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,917,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $323,801.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,848 shares of company stock worth $5,111,818. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

