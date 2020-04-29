Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of WW stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,854. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

