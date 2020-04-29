Wells Fargo & Co Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $52.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

DHI opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4,643.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,771,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,305,000 after buying an additional 31,101,501 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $387,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,013 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $132,964,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

