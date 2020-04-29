Wells Fargo & Co Increases Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $82.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PII. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 570,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,496,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

