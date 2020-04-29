Wells Fargo & Co Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,888. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,112 shares of company stock worth $26,502,362 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.