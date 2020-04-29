Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.20-4.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 305,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

