Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WERN stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 9,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

