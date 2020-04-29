Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WERN stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 9,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 27.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

