Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 1,803,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

WMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

