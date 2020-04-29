WEX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 368 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. 291,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,182. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.