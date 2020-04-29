Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in April

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of WHR opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

