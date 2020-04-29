Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) is SL Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 4.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 10,785,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,259,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

