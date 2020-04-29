Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €120.00 by Independent Research

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDI. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.72 ($200.84).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI traded down €7.87 ($9.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.73 ($104.34). 10,639,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.12 and a 200-day moving average of €117.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.