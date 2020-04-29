WPX Energy (WPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect WPX Energy to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. On average, analysts expect WPX Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 7,473,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,119,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

