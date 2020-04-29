Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Cut to $44.10 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $44.10 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 141,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,971. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,146,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,766,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,935,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,781,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,747,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.